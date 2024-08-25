Open Menu

PM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Kurram

Published August 25, 2024



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police check post in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister paying tribute to the police personnel who embraced martyrdom in the attack, prayed for the grant of high ranks to him in Jannah.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with patience.

He directed the relevant authorities to ensure the best medical care to those injured in the attack.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also directed the authorities to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice, ensuring they receive exemplary punishment.

The prime minister said the police officers and jawans had rendered unmatched sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

The entire nation including me, pays tribute to the police officers and Jawans for their duty, the prime minister added.

