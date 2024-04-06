- Home
PM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Lakki Marwat; Lauds Security Forces’ Operation In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on police personnel in District Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of Shaheed DSP Gul Muhammad Khan, Naseem Gul, constable and others and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister said that KP police had been acting like a bulwark against terrorism. The cowardly terrorist activities could not shake their determination, he added.
The prime minister also appreciated the security forces for their successful operation against terrorists in District Dera Ismail Khan.
In a statement shared by PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister said that the brave jawans of security forces had countered terrorists without caring for their lives and sent them to hell.
The security forces had given unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, he said while expressing resolve to crush the specter of terrorism.
The prime minister further said that the entire nation was paying tribute to shaheed and serving personnel of security forces.
