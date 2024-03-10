Open Menu

PM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 10:50 AM

PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned a terrorist incident in the board Bazaar of Peshawar on Sunday.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and expressed condolences with the bereaved families, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also directed the provision of all possible medical treatment to the injured.

The prime minister reiterated his resolve to root out terrorism.

