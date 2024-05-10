PM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Girls' School In North Waziristan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 08:28 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a private girls' school in North Waziristan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a private girls' school in North Waziristan.
He ordered to immediately identify and bring to justice the perpetrators of the attack, and ensure that they receive exemplary punishment.
Expressing his resolve to protect the education of girls, the prime minister said that the government would not allow terrorists to succeed in their nefarious designs to deprive girls of their right to education.
He directed the authorities to rebuild the damaged portion of the school at the earliest, at government expense.
The prime minister reiterated the government's resolve to providing equal opportunities for education to all, including girls, and to empowering them to play role for development of the country.
