PM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Innocent Civilians In Kurram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of innocent civilians including women and children in district Kurram.

He directed to provide best medical care to those injured in the incident.

In a statement issued by the PM Office Press Wing, the prime minister ordered to bring those involved in the attack to justice.

Terming the attack on the innocent civilians, an act of barbarism, the prime minister emphasized that the enemies of the nation will fail in all their nefarious attempts to destroy the peace of the country.

He vowed that the perpetrators involved in this incident will be identified and given exemplary punishment.

"The cowardly acts of the saboteurs cannot diminish the courage of the brave Pakistani nation," he added.

The prime minister said the elements who shed the blood of innocent civilians were not worthy of being called Muslims and even humans.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of those killed in the incident in Jannah. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.

