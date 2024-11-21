PM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Innocent Civilians In Kurram
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of innocent civilians including women and children in district Kurram.
He directed to provide best medical care to those injured in the incident.
In a statement issued by the PM Office Press Wing, the prime minister ordered to bring those involved in the attack to justice.
Terming the attack on the innocent civilians, an act of barbarism, the prime minister emphasized that the enemies of the nation will fail in all their nefarious attempts to destroy the peace of the country.
He vowed that the perpetrators involved in this incident will be identified and given exemplary punishment.
"The cowardly acts of the saboteurs cannot diminish the courage of the brave Pakistani nation," he added.
The prime minister said the elements who shed the blood of innocent civilians were not worthy of being called Muslims and even humans.
He prayed for the elevation of ranks of those killed in the incident in Jannah. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Radio Pakistan Multan marks 54th anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate condemns attack on passenger vehicles in Parachinar2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz condemns attack on passenger vehicles3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to gender equality at Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Beijing+3 ..3 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM orders building 5,000 new classrooms13 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad police apprehends car theft gang after shootout, Recovers stolen vehicle, weapon13 minutes ago
-
KPK NAB hold annual declamation contest among students of educational institutions against corruptio ..22 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima calls for collaborative efforts for Child Online Protection22 minutes ago
-
13 illegal commercial buildings, shops sealed23 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrests three criminals : 275g ice recovered23 minutes ago
-
CM aggrieved over loss of lives in Kurram32 minutes ago
-
Naval Chief inaugurates Pakistan Maritime Science, Technology Park33 minutes ago