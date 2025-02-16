Open Menu

PM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Kalat Levies Check Post

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 01:40 PM

PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kalat Levies check post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on Levies check post in Kalat, Balochistan.

The prime minster prayed for the high ranks of shaheed personnel and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also paid tribute to martyred personnel Ali Nawaz and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said the terrorists were the enemies of the development and progress of Balochistan province and reiterated that terrorists’ nefarious designs would not be allowed to succeed.

The Levies personnel had laid down his life for the defence of the country, he said and saluted the martyred personnel for sacrificing his life for the sake of peace in the country.

