PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on polio workers' security team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police personnel assigned to provide security to the polio workers in Bajaur.

Paying tributes to the the security personnel and the polio workers, the prime minister said the terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

At least five police officials were martyred and 22 wounded in a bomb explosion targeting a police vehicle in Belot Farsh area of Mamund tehsil in Bajaur district on Monday.

Police and Rescue 1122 said the cops were going to provide security to the polio vaccination teams adding that more deaths were feared as some of the injured were in critical condition.

PM Kakar offered his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of ranks of those martyred in the terrorist attack and early recovery of the injured.

The prime minister reiterated his resolve to continue the anti-polio campaign till the complete eradication of the virus in the country.

He said the people should not listen to the propaganda against the polio vaccine as the world renowned Islamic scholars and Jami Al-Azhar, Egypt had already endorsed the anti-polio programme.