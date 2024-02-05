Open Menu

PM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Police Station In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 01:30 PM

PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on police station in DI Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police station in Tehsil Daraban of Dera Ismail Khan.

According to reports, at least 10 policemen were martyred and six others got injured as a group of unidentified militants attacked Chaudhwan police station in Daraban tehsil in the wee hours of Monday.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for elevation of ranks of the martyred police personnel in paradise and also expressed his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families.

PM Kakar paid tribute to the police personnel for bravely fighting the terrorists. He also directed the concerned authorities to provide all possible medical aid to those injured in the attack.

"Cowardly acts of terrorists will always fail to destroy our resolve to maintain law and order," he said adding the entire nation stood with the police and security forces and salutes the martyrs.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Militants Prime Minister Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Police Station Dera Ismail Khan All

Recent Stories

President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..

2 hours ago
 10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI ..

10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

2 days ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

2 days ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

2 days ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

2 days ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

2 days ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan