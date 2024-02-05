PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on police station in DI Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police station in Tehsil Daraban of Dera Ismail Khan.

According to reports, at least 10 policemen were martyred and six others got injured as a group of unidentified militants attacked Chaudhwan police station in Daraban tehsil in the wee hours of Monday.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for elevation of ranks of the martyred police personnel in paradise and also expressed his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families.

PM Kakar paid tribute to the police personnel for bravely fighting the terrorists. He also directed the concerned authorities to provide all possible medical aid to those injured in the attack.

"Cowardly acts of terrorists will always fail to destroy our resolve to maintain law and order," he said adding the entire nation stood with the police and security forces and salutes the martyrs.