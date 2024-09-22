PM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Police Mobile Near Mallam Jabba
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police mobile near Mallam Jabba, district Swat.
The prime minister prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyred policeman in Jannah and offered his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members.
He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.
The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible medical assistance to the injured.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM condemns Swat explosion; seeks report from police chief2 minutes ago
-
PTI founder exposed by Israeli newspaper: Azma Bukhari12 minutes ago
-
Shuttle ambulance service for patients launched12 minutes ago
-
Islamic calligraphy exhibition inaugurated at Gaddafi Stadium22 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns firing incident in Zhob22 minutes ago
-
Diplomats unhurt in blast near Mallam Jabba: FO22 minutes ago
-
1 martyred, 3 injured in blast targets police vehicle in Swat22 minutes ago
-
Man crushed to death, teenager injured32 minutes ago
-
UK Trade Commissioner Oliver Christian Begins Key Visit to Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
Syed Abul Ala Maududi remembered32 minutes ago
-
Governor KP condemns attack on police in Swat32 minutes ago
-
6 killed in traffic accident in Tank32 minutes ago