PM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Police Mobile Near Mallam Jabba

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 08:30 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police mobile near Mallam Jabba, district Swat.

The prime minister prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyred policeman in Jannah and offered his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible medical assistance to the injured.

