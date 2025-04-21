PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on police personnel in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on police personnel deployed to protect polio vaccination team in District South Waziristan.

The prime minister expressed deep grief over shahadat of police constable and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister directed for provision of swift medical treatment to those injured in the incident.

He said terrorists attacking workers of anti-polio drive teams and the personnel deployed to protect them, had been the enemies of humanity and the nation.

The prime minister also expressed the resolve to bring terrorists to justice who had been inflicting harm on the lives and properties of the innocent citizens.

He further appealed the nation to counter such elements by resisting their pressure and reiterated to continue the polio campaign.

The prime minister observed that the government and the law enforcement agencies had been working day and night to root out the specter of terrorism from the country.