PM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Security Forces In Kalat
Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on the security forces in Shah Mardan area of Kalat district, Balochistan.
The prime minister praised the officers and jawans of the security forces for killing six terrorists and injuring and arresting four others, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister also paid homage to seven brave security personnel who laid down their lives while fighting with terrorists gallantly.
He expressed his condolences with the families of the martyrs and prayed for them to bear the losses with fortitude.
The prime minister also prayed for the high ranks of the shuhada.
He reiterated that that they would continue the fight against terrorists till they were completely eliminated, adding the entire nation stood with their valiant soldiers in the fight against terrorism. For the survival of the country, the prime minister said, the jawans of Pakistan Army and their families had rendered endless sacrifices.
The entire nation, including him, was proud of their martyrs and their families, he further added.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
6 terrorists killed, 7 soldiers embraced shahadat at Kalat District: ISPR12 minutes ago
-
Health emergency declared in Muzaffargarh33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan on path to progress despite PTI’s disruptive tactics: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Heavy fog, smog disrupt traffic across Punjab motorways1 hour ago
-
NA Speaker emphasizes strengthening Pakistan-Spain bilateral ties2 hours ago
-
IMF visit shows confidence in economic reforms: Ali Pervaiz Malik2 hours ago
-
Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan for Guru Nanak's 555th Birth Anniversary2 hours ago
-
Revitalization of parks, play grounds enhances city's image: Murtaza Wahab2 hours ago
-
Ramesh inspects Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, lauds arrangements for Guru Nanak's Birthday3 hours ago
-
Transfer, posting in Livestock and Fisheries department banned3 hours ago
-
Kashmir's Upper reaches receives season's first snowfall3 hours ago
-
Mayor for providing medical facilities in all areas of city3 hours ago