PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Kalat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on the security forces in Shah Mardan area of Kalat district, Balochistan.

The prime minister praised the officers and jawans of the security forces for killing six terrorists and injuring and arresting four others, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also paid homage to seven brave security personnel who laid down their lives while fighting with terrorists gallantly.

He expressed his condolences with the families of the martyrs and prayed for them to bear the losses with fortitude.

The prime minister also prayed for the high ranks of the shuhada.

He reiterated that that they would continue the fight against terrorists till they were completely eliminated, adding the entire nation stood with their valiant soldiers in the fight against terrorism. For the survival of the country, the prime minister said, the jawans of Pakistan Army and their families had rendered endless sacrifices.

The entire nation, including him, was proud of their martyrs and their families, he further added.