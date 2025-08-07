Open Menu

PM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Security Forces Vehicle In Mastung

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:50 AM

PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces vehicle in Mastung

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned an attack by terrorists of "Fitna-al-Hindustan" on security forces vehicle in District Mastung, Balochistan.

The prime minister paid tribute to Pakistan Army's Major Muhammad Rizwan Tahir, Naik Ibn Ameen, and Lance Naik Muhammad Younas, who were martyred in the attack, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and expressed condolences with their families.

He also commended the security forces for killing four terrorists of Fitna-al-Hindustan in a retaliatory operation.

"The personnel of the security forces are standing like an iron wall to defend the country," he said, adding the entire nation saluted their martyrs.

The prime minister said the sacrifices of the security forces in the fight against terrorism were unparalleled.

He also reiterated the resolve to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

7 minutes ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

33 minutes ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

33 minutes ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

33 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

33 minutes ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

33 minutes ago
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

34 minutes ago
 Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

34 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

34 minutes ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

35 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan