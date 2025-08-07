PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces vehicle in Mastung

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned an attack by terrorists of "Fitna-al-Hindustan" on security forces vehicle in District Mastung, Balochistan.

The prime minister paid tribute to Pakistan Army's Major Muhammad Rizwan Tahir, Naik Ibn Ameen, and Lance Naik Muhammad Younas, who were martyred in the attack, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and expressed condolences with their families.

He also commended the security forces for killing four terrorists of Fitna-al-Hindustan in a retaliatory operation.

"The personnel of the security forces are standing like an iron wall to defend the country," he said, adding the entire nation saluted their martyrs.

The prime minister said the sacrifices of the security forces in the fight against terrorism were unparalleled.

He also reiterated the resolve to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.