PM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Unarmed Civilians In Kalat
Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorists' attack on unarmed civilians in Johan area of district Kalat, Balochistan.
The prime minister prayed for the elevation of ranks of those killed in the incident and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.
In a statement issued by the PM Office Press Wing, the prime minister directed to provide best medical facilities to those injured in the incident.
He also ordered to take immediate actions against the people involved in the incident and give them exemplary punishment.
Condemning the terrorists' cowardly attack on the innocent civilians, the prime minister said the elements involved in spreading unrest and insecurity in Balochistan were the enemies of the people and development of the province.
Such despicable acts cannot shake the government's commitment to the development and prosperity of Balochistan, he said adding that the cowardly attacks cannot weaken the nation's resolve.
He vowed to crush the evil designs of the enemies of Pakistan saying that the government will continue its war till the complete eradication of the menace of terrorism from the country.
