ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack killing several miners in the Duki area of Balochistan.

At least 20 miners were killed and seven injured as a group of armed men attacked a private coal company mines in Duki in the wee hours using heavy weapons, the media reports said quoting police officials.

The prime minister, in a statement, sought a report from the authorities concerned on the incident and reiterated his government's resolve to purge the country of terrorism.

He expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and conveyed his sympathies to the families of the slain miners.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured, instructing the relevant authorities to ensure their best medical treatment.