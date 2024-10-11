Open Menu

PM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting Miners In Balochistan's Duki Area

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 10:10 AM

PM strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting miners in Balochistan's Duki area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack killing several miners in the Duki area of Balochistan.

At least 20 miners were killed and seven injured as a group of armed men attacked a private coal company mines in Duki in the wee hours using heavy weapons, the media reports said quoting police officials.

The prime minister, in a statement, sought a report from the authorities concerned on the incident and reiterated his government's resolve to purge the country of terrorism.

He expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and conveyed his sympathies to the families of the slain miners.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured, instructing the relevant authorities to ensure their best medical treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Police Company Media From Government Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

2 hours ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

16 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

16 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

18 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

20 hours ago
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

20 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

21 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

22 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan