PM Strongly Condemns Unprovoked Firing By Afghan Border Forces Killing 7 Pakistanis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2022 | 10:50 AM

PM strongly condemns unprovoked firing by Afghan border forces killing 7 Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned the unprovoked shelling and fire by the Afghan Border Forces at Chaman resulting in the martyrdom of several Pakistani citizens and injuring more than a dozen.

The prime minister in a tweet termed the incident as "unfortunate", which he said, "deserves the strongest condemnation".

He stressed that the recurrence of such incidents must be avoided. "The Afghan Interim government should ensure that such incidents are not repeated," he said.

At least seven people lost their lives and 16 others suffered injuries on Sunday in Chaman, which came under heavy gunfire and artillery shelling by Afghan border forces.

Pakistani troops retaliated against the "unprovoked and indiscriminate" fire, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The ISPR described the incident as "uncalled-for aggression" and said Pakistani troops had given a "befitting" but "measured response" and avoided targeting civilians on the other side.

