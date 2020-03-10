UrduPoint.com
PM Struggles For 22 Years Against Corruption: Sheikh Rasheed

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had struggled for 22 years for the elimination of the menace of corruption from the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said nobody could get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from righteous and honest Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif should come back to the country and face the cases registered against them.

Sheikh Rasheed said he was focusing on his ministry and brief discussion was holding on different issues in the Federal cabinet meetings.

