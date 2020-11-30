PM struggles for 23 years to carry out accountability against corrupts: Dr Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had struggled for 23 years to carry out accountability process against looters and plunderers.

The corrupt elements had gathered under banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to save their corruption as they were involved in massive corruption charges, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the PDM leadership was adopting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) at homes, but not in public gatherings which were serious threats for spreading the coronavirus outbreak.