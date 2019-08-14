UrduPoint.com
PM Struggling For Kashmir At International Level

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 02:40 PM

PM struggling for Kashmir at international level

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::Spokesperson and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Pakistan Nadeem Afzal Chan said that Indian government has committed extreme violation of International Laws by eliminating section A-35 and 370 from the constitution.

Addressing flag hosting ceremony on Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day at Jinnah Hall Company Bagh here on Wednesday Nadeem Afzal Chan said that Prime Minister of Pakistan was struggling the case of Kashmir at international level.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said that the development of Pakistan was not possible without strengthening the judiciary, media and other national institutions; he said and added that whole the nation should give attention to strengthen and construction of the moral values and national character.

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that Independence was a great blessing of Allah adding that today Indian troops were exercising atrocities over the innocent people of Kashmir whereas they were not given the right to protest.

Minster said that Modi Sarkar had banned and imprisoned the media in Held Kashmir; international means of communication were also paralyzed there.

He said that Originations of Human Right of whole the world should raise voice and enforce the Indian government for giving the Kashmiri people to their right of independence and to abide by the international laws. Minister further said that our security institutions and Pakistan Army were ready for face every kind of situation.

On this occasion MNA Amir Sultan Cheema, Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull also addressed the ceremony.

RPO Afzaal Kousar, DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, political, social leaders, workers, journalistic community large number of people from civil society attended the ceremony.

