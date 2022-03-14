UrduPoint.com

PM Struggling For Sovereignty, Integrity Of Country: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was struggling for the national integrity and sovereignty.

Talking to ptv, he said the prime minister is a honest political leader who had not made properties in abroad rather than steering the country out of crises.

He said the prime minister had mad it clear that Pakistan soil would not use against any other country, adding that in the past, drone attacks were allowed due to which thousands of people had lost their lives.

He said the government would defeat the opposition in the Parliament on the matter of no-confidence motion as the treasury benches had badly defeated to opposition parties at many fronts.

The minister said the country had faced loss of $150 billion in the war against terrorism.

Replying to a question, he said despite the increasing of petroleum prices internationally, the prime minister had announced incentive for the public by decreasing the prices of petroleum and electricity.

Farrukh Habib said the prime minister was making all-out efforts to end the menace of corruption from the country, for this purpose accountability process was continued without any discrimination.

The minister said a record development work had done in this tenure.

>