UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Succeeded In Countering Western Media Portraying Horrible Picture Of Islam: Qadri

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:40 PM

PM succeeded in countering western media portraying horrible picture of Islam: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Noor ul Haq Qadri, Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was succeeded in countering western media portraying horrible picture of islam before the world.

At the forum of United Nations General Assembly, the prime minister had depicted the true picture of Islam, he said while talking in a private news channel programme. The minister said Imran Khan had valiantly pleaded the case of Kashmiri people and Pakistan before the world leaders.

About launching a channel to counter western media propaganda, he said Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia had decided to on air a programme in English language channel to remove the misperception of Islam.

To a question, Noor ul Haq Qadri said no body had courage to abolish 295c, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the case of Namoos-e-Risalat, in a befitting manner.

He said, "Pegham-e-Pakistan" is a complete document, in which 1,800 scholars from various school of thoughts, had signed the document and issued decree against terrorism.

He said the document would be presented in the Parliament for further procedure.

Noor ul Haq Qadri was of the view that competent leadership always made decisions on time, and Imran Khan holds the ability to take right decision in time.

To a question, he said India had been trying to link Jihad with Kashmiri struggle continuing in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said India was deliberately exhibiting negative picture of Muslims around the world.

He said there was serious need to formulate a policy benefiting the people and region to avoid losses.

To another question he said in the history of the country, no leader except Imran Khan, had tried to adopt the model of " Riasat-e-Madina" here in this region.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World United Nations Jihad Turkey Parliament Malaysia Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Ecuador to Quit OPEC Starting January 2020 - Energ ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's GLONASS-M Backup Satellite to Start Opera ..

7 minutes ago

Germany Slams Iran's Revolutionary Guards Chief fo ..

31 minutes ago

Hope for Peace as Russia Set to Host China, US, Pa ..

31 minutes ago

Package Delivery Service UPS Says Approved to Oper ..

35 minutes ago

Finland Wants to Boost Cross-Border Cooperation Wi ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.