PM succeeded in countering western media portraying horrible picture of Islam: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Noor ul Haq Qadri, Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was succeeded in countering western media portraying horrible picture of islam before the world.

At the forum of United Nations General Assembly, the prime minister had depicted the true picture of Islam, he said while talking in a private news channel programme. The minister said Imran Khan had valiantly pleaded the case of Kashmiri people and Pakistan before the world leaders.

About launching a channel to counter western media propaganda, he said Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia had decided to on air a programme in English language channel to remove the misperception of Islam.

To a question, Noor ul Haq Qadri said no body had courage to abolish 295c, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the case of Namoos-e-Risalat, in a befitting manner.

He said, "Pegham-e-Pakistan" is a complete document, in which 1,800 scholars from various school of thoughts, had signed the document and issued decree against terrorism.

He said the document would be presented in the Parliament for further procedure.

Noor ul Haq Qadri was of the view that competent leadership always made decisions on time, and Imran Khan holds the ability to take right decision in time.

To a question, he said India had been trying to link Jihad with Kashmiri struggle continuing in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said India was deliberately exhibiting negative picture of Muslims around the world.

He said there was serious need to formulate a policy benefiting the people and region to avoid losses.

To another question he said in the history of the country, no leader except Imran Khan, had tried to adopt the model of " Riasat-e-Madina" here in this region.