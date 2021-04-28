PM successfully pleading case of Kashmir: Shahbaz Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communications, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that as the ambassador of Kashmir, Imran Khan was successfully advocating case of Kashmiris and those who were doing politics on Kashmir, now focusing on elections in Azad Kashmir.

Imran Khan has the unique credit of highlighting Kashmir issue at international fora, he said and added that there were numerous examples of disassociation with Kashmir set by Mian brothers.

Reacting to the statement of Maryam Safdar on Tuesday, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that inviting and embracing Modi at a wedding ceremony was a clear message against Kashmirs and those who were accepting gifts at the cost of Kashmir were expecting their victory inKashmir election.

The SAPM said that those who sold Kashmir for their personal gains would meet to defeat in Kashmir election as well. Propagating about handing over of Kashmir was actually the Indian agenda, he said.