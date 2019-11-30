UrduPoint.com
PM Suggests Names For CEC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 05:18 PM

PM suggests names for CEC  

PM Khan recommended three names from Sindh which include Justice (r) Sadiq Bhatti, Justice (r ) Noor ul Qureshi and Abdul Jabbar Qureshi, and three  names from Baluchistan which include  Dr Faiz Kakar, Naveed Jan Baloch and Amanullah Baloch for the post of Chief Election Commissioner.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2019) In responses to letters written by National Assembly Speaker and Senate Chairman regarding appointment of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan suggested three Names for the post here on Saturday.

The Prime Minister suggested six names for the post of Chief Election Commissioner. From Sindh, PM Khan suggested names which include Justice (r) Sadiq Bhatti, Justice (r ) Noor ul Qureshi and Abdul Jabbar Qureshi. From Baluchistan, the PM suggested name of Dr Faiz Kakar, Naveed Jan Baloch and Amanullah Baloch.

Earlier, PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif suggested three names regarding appointment of candidate for the post of Chief Election Commissioner. He recommended the names include Jalil Abbass Jilani, Nasir Mehmood Khosa and Akhlaq Ahmad Tarar.

Shehbaz Sharif suggested names through letter addressed to Prime Minister saying that these honorable personalities were fully capable and appropriate for the post of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan.

Under Article 213 of the Constitution, PM Khan is bound to consult Opposition leader for the appointment of the CEC. He also made it clear to the PM that the process of nomination should have been started little earlier . He also suggested names from Baluchistan and Sindh for the said post. From Sindh, he recommended the name of Nisar Durrani, Justice Retired Abdul Rasul Memon and Aurangzeb Haq. From Baluchistan, he recommended the name of former Advocate General Muhammad Rauf Atta, Rahiba Durrani and Advocate SC Shah Muhammad Jatoi.

