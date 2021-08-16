UrduPoint.com

PM Suggests Use Of Drones To Check Capital's Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

PM suggests use of drones to check capital's encroachments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed formulation of a systematic plan to check encroachments in the Federal capital, including the use of drone technology.

Chairing a meeting on civic problems of Islamabad, he stressed the need for utilizing modern technology to put in place in-time measures to check encroachment.

The prime minister emphasized the need of a single regulatory body to ensure effective implementation of all rules and building bylaws in the federal capital.

On clean and green environment, he urged massive tree planting campaign and asked the city administration to incentivize the exercise to ensure full participation of local people in the protection of green areas.

The meeting was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Special Assistant for Capital Development Authority's Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan, Chairman CDA Aamer Ali Ahmed, MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz and senior officials.

The Chairman CDA, in a briefing on encroachments, said the main reason was lack of a unified regulatory framework, which was divided among the CDA, the Registrar Societies and the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

