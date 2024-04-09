PM, Sultan Of Oman Commit To Solidify Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 10:17 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended Eid greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended Eid greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.
The prime minister recalled the historically cordial ties between the two countries and highlighted the immense potential for cooperation in various sectors. The prime minister emphasized the need for enhancing institutional and economic linkages between the two maritime neighbors.
He also prayed for unity among the ranks of the Ummah and for an end to the atrocities being committed by Israel against the innocent Palestinians.
His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq reciprocated the warm Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan.
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work closely with each other and to further solidify bilateral ties into mutually rewarding economic cooperation.
The prime minister extended a most cordial invitation to His Majesty the Sultan to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. His Majesty reciprocated by extending an invitation to the prime minister to visit Oman.
Recent Stories
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies aged 94
'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime minister Simon Harris?
Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead
Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv amid Russian attacks
Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout after climate ruling
SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive examination 2022
Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad
Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update
ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in illegal kidneys transplant
District police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyrs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid6 minutes ago
-
Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad16 minutes ago
-
District police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyrs6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Punjab Tax Day6 minutes ago
-
President Zardari felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on Eid ul Fitr6 minutes ago
-
Visual storyteller Jimmy Nelson visits Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
CM message on Pakistan’s Constitution Day5 minutes ago
-
Tragic day in Attock: 3 lives lost, 3 injured in separate incidents5 minutes ago
-
NTDC to ensure uninterrupted power supply across country on Eid holidays5 minutes ago
-
Shawwal moon sighted, Eid on Wednesday5 minutes ago
-
SPP Larkana provides Eid gifts among 187 Police martyred families5 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 Attock cancels Eid holidays to ensure timely emergency services5 minutes ago