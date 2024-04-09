Open Menu

PM, Sultan Of Oman Commit To Solidify Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 10:17 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended Eid greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended Eid greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

The prime minister recalled the historically cordial ties between the two countries and highlighted the immense potential for cooperation in various sectors. The prime minister emphasized the need for enhancing institutional and economic linkages between the two maritime neighbors.

He also prayed for unity among the ranks of the Ummah and for an end to the atrocities being committed by Israel against the innocent Palestinians.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq reciprocated the warm Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work closely with each other and to further solidify bilateral ties into mutually rewarding economic cooperation.

The prime minister extended a most cordial invitation to His Majesty the Sultan to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. His Majesty reciprocated by extending an invitation to the prime minister to visit Oman.

