UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Summons Federal Cabinet Meeting On July 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 03:00 PM

PM summons federal cabinet meeting on July 16

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has convened federal cabinet meeting on July 16

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has convened federal cabinet meeting on July 16.Briefing on the expenses incurred on camp offices and medical in previous regimes has been included in the agenda of upcoming federal cabinet meeting.

Presentation with reference to Zarai Tarqiati Bank will also be given to the cabinet.

Matter of amendment in schedule -1 rules of business 1973 will also come under discussion. The approval for appointment of New Tech Executive Director has been made part of the meeting agenda.The cabinet will mull over declaring PAF Base and its surrounding areas as Jacob Abad cantonment.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Bank July Cabinet

Recent Stories

Quake of 5.5 Magnitude Strikes Philippines Injurin ..

2 minutes ago

BBC's voice of cricket becomes Tube announcer for ..

3 minutes ago

Trains collision case registered in Rahim Yar Khan

3 minutes ago

Body of a woman recovered from canal

3 minutes ago

Matric results to be announced on July 15

3 minutes ago

Second round of talks on Kartarpur Corridor takes ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.