PM summons federal cabinet meeting on July 16

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has convened federal cabinet meeting on July 16.Briefing on the expenses incurred on camp offices and medical in previous regimes has been included in the agenda of upcoming federal cabinet meeting.

Presentation with reference to Zarai Tarqiati Bank will also be given to the cabinet.

Matter of amendment in schedule -1 rules of business 1973 will also come under discussion. The approval for appointment of New Tech Executive Director has been made part of the meeting agenda.The cabinet will mull over declaring PAF Base and its surrounding areas as Jacob Abad cantonment.