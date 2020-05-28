PM summons important meeting on PIA plane crash today

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that federal ministers, civil aviation and senior PIA officials will be present in the meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned an important meeting on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash at his office on Thursday (today), the source said.

The sources said that the preliminary investigation report of the plane crash would be presented to the Prime Minister during the meeting.

They said Federal ministers, civil aviation and senior PIA officials would be present in the meeting.

The PM, they said, would also be briefed on the facilities provided to the injured in the plane crash. He would also be briefed on the government's initiatives for his family and there would be consultations on government strategies for the future as well.