PM Summons KPK CM Over Failure In KPK LG Polls

Wed 22nd December 2021 | 01:20 PM

PM summons KPK CM over failure in KPK LG polls

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that noise is being made over the LG polls but it is the beginning of modern and developed LG system in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday summoned KPK Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to explain the reason as to why the PTI government failed to win the local bodies elections.

The sources said that the KPK Chief Minister would submit a report before the Prime Minister regarding the leaders who showed negligence in the LG polls besides the other factors that led the ruling party to lose elections.

“Tickets and their distribution will also be discussed during the PM and KPK CM meeting today in Islamabad,” they added.

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan took to Twitter and said that noise was being made about the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) but no one realized that these elections are start of modern, developed LG system as exist in the successful democracies.

He wrote “Amidst the noise over KP LG elec, no one realises these elections are start of modern, devolved LG system as exists in successful democracies. Directly elected Tehsil nazims will improve governance & create future ldrs. Ist time in our 74-yr history we have an empowered LG system, ”.

The reaction came after the PTI government failed to win local bodies elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. JUI-F remained the triumphant party which gave tough time to the ruling PTI by winning majority votes.

The government said that it was inflation that led it to lose election and they will try their best to overcome it next times.

