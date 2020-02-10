PM summons meeting on political, economic situation of the country

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that economic team will brief the Prime Minister and other participants about economic situation, inflation and the steps which can take it down.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of his party’s senior leaders and spokesperson today to discuss political and economy of the country.

According to the sources, the Prime Minister will chair meeting at Prime Minister House and senior leaders of his party will take part in it.

The sources say that the leadership will review the political and economic situation of the country and will consider recommendations to ensure relief to the public.

The economic team, they said, would brief PM and other participants about financial situation, inflation and strategies. The team will also share steps which could reduce inflation and prices of essential commodities for daily usage.

The PM and other leaders of the ruling party will also take up the matter of government’s committees made for talks with the coalition partners. The matter of Maryam Nawaz’s travel to London will also be taken up by the ruling party in today’s meeting.