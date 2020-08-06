UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Summons NCC Session Today To Discuss Important Matters

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 52 seconds ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 01:53 PM

PM summons NCC session today to discuss important matters

NCC will decide the fate of schools, businesses and other sectors that were closed earlier to control spread of Coronavirus in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a session of the National Coordination Committee to discuss reopening of businesses, schools and other sectors here on Thursday.

The Prime Minister summoned the meeting after a steady decline in Coronavirus cases over the past month.

The National Command and Operations Centre representatives will brief the NCC regarding the current situation in the country due to the prevalent COVID-19 situation.

Representatives from all four provinces will be present and provide their input in today’ session.

Imran Khan also held an important meeting with the chief ministers of all the provinces before chairing a session of the Council of Common Interests. The important national issues were discussed in the meeting.

The 42nd CCI session began with the prime minister presiding over it and the meeting will mull over an eight-point agenda relating to national matters.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB summons Punjab CM Buzdar for misusing powers

19 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.34 a barrel W ..

24 minutes ago

NAB summons Maryam Nawaz in 200-acre land case

28 minutes ago

Cricketers appreciate Australia for producing spec ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces financial support for unemployed wom ..

1 hour ago

FM asks OIC, Muslim Ummah to be united on Kashmir ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.