PM summons NCC session today to discuss important matters

NCC will decide the fate of schools, businesses and other sectors that were closed earlier to control spread of Coronavirus in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a session of the National Coordination Committee to discuss reopening of businesses, schools and other sectors here on Thursday.

The Prime Minister summoned the meeting after a steady decline in Coronavirus cases over the past month.

The National Command and Operations Centre representatives will brief the NCC regarding the current situation in the country due to the prevalent COVID-19 situation.

Representatives from all four provinces will be present and provide their input in today’ session.

Imran Khan also held an important meeting with the chief ministers of all the provinces before chairing a session of the Council of Common Interests. The important national issues were discussed in the meeting.

The 42nd CCI session began with the prime minister presiding over it and the meeting will mull over an eight-point agenda relating to national matters.