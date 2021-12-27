PM summons NSC meeting in Islamabad today

(@FahadShabbir)

The reports say that that the first-ever national security policy in the country's history will be presented before the NSC meeting for final approval.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned the National Security Council meeting in Islamabad on Monday (today).

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary confirmed the development, saying that the country’s first National Security Policy was going to be approved.

According to the reports, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Adviser to the Prime Minister on National security Moeed Yusaf and other senior government and military officials would take part in the meeting.

A briefing would be given to the National Security Committee on the latest situation in Afghanistan. The other issues related to the national security would also be taken up during the meeting in Islamabad.

The reports suggested that the national security policy that would approved today in the National Security Council’s meeting would be made public. The National Security Policy would be covering all internal and external security aspects including the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on Pakistan and India etc, the reports said.

It may be mentioned here that the opposition had already announced their boycott of the National Security Council’s meeting.