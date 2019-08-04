UrduPoint.com
PM Summons NSC Meeting Today: Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that after cluster bomb attack by Indian troops in Neelam Valley, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned meeting of National Security Council ( NSC ) today (Sunday).

In a tweet, she said that the meeting would discuss matters related to national security.

