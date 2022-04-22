PM summons NSC session today

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the session of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday (today).

The Federal ministers and the services chiefs will attend the upcoming NSC which will be held at 2:00 pm today.

PM Shehbaz on Thursday visited North Waziristan where he was given a detailed briefing on the prevalent security situation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa received PM Shehbaz on his arrival at Miranshah. The PM had laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument and offered Fateha for valiant sons of the soil who rendered supreme sacrifices while defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan.

Later, PM Sharif was given a detailed briefing on the prevalent security situation with a special focus on terrorists’ activities from across the border.

The PM was also briefed on the western border management system including the status of border fencing. Shehbaz Sharif had also paid rich tributes to the officers and men of the Pakistan Army for sacrificing their lives for the motherland.

PM Shehbaz had said it was not too long ago that terrorists had been indiscriminately targeting innocent men, women, children, educational institutions and state infrastructure across the country.

“Thanks to the valiant efforts of our armed forces, fully supported by the nation, we have been successful in defeating and degrading all types of terrorist organisations and dismantling their infrastructure. ”