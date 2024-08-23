PM sympathises with Bangladesh flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed condolences and sympathy for the flood victims in Bangladesh.

In a condolence message on social media X, the prime minister expressed deep distress over the loss of lives and extensive damage caused by the floods in Bangladesh.

The prime minister wrote that Pakistan stands in solidarity with Bangladesh during this tragic time. He expressed confidence that the resilient people of Bangladesh will navigate this challenging period with their usual perseverance and strength.

“I am confident that the resilient people of Bangladesh will overcome this difficult time with characteristic perseverance and fortitude.”