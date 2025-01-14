PM tags youth’s professional skills as pre-requisite to increasing job opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that equipping youth with professional skills was essential to increase job opportunities and the government was actively pursuing a policy to reduce unemployment by promoting the private sector.

He said the "Uraan Pakistan" project would create new employment opportunities across the country. The prime minister chaired a meeting on his Youth Programme. The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja and senior officials from the relevant departments, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed for the formulation of a strategy aligned with the market demands of friendly countries to provide employment to youth abroad, besides, desiring action against fake and unlicensed companies offering jobs abroad.

“NAVTTC and the Prime Minister's Youth Skill Development Programme should play their role in promoting technical and professional skills. Pakistan's future is linked to the development of the IT sector,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister was informed about the establishment of a platform named "Prime Minister Digital Youth Hub" to provide information regarding jobs and other services to the youth.

He directed that the Digital Youth Hub should be introduced in English language as well as in urdu and all other local languages to make it accessible to the public.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the progress of the Prime Minister's Youth Employment Plan, measures to equip the workforce with skills required by the international market and other projects.