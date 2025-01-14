PM Tags Youth’s Professional Skills As Pre-requisite To Increasing Job Opportunities
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that equipping youth with professional skills was essential to increase job opportunities and the government was actively pursuing a policy to reduce unemployment by promoting the private sector.
He said the "Uraan Pakistan" project would create new employment opportunities across the country. The prime minister chaired a meeting on his Youth Programme. The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja and senior officials from the relevant departments, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
During the meeting, the prime minister directed for the formulation of a strategy aligned with the market demands of friendly countries to provide employment to youth abroad, besides, desiring action against fake and unlicensed companies offering jobs abroad.
“NAVTTC and the Prime Minister's Youth Skill Development Programme should play their role in promoting technical and professional skills. Pakistan's future is linked to the development of the IT sector,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.
The prime minister was informed about the establishment of a platform named "Prime Minister Digital Youth Hub" to provide information regarding jobs and other services to the youth.
He directed that the Digital Youth Hub should be introduced in English language as well as in urdu and all other local languages to make it accessible to the public.
During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the progress of the Prime Minister's Youth Employment Plan, measures to equip the workforce with skills required by the international market and other projects.
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuwait
18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..
Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open
WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures
HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft
UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action
UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness signing of Comprehensive Econo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued
Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties
EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman hails WSSC-DIKhan for efficient cleanliness drive2 minutes ago
-
PM tags youth’s professional skills as pre-requisite to increasing job opportunities2 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four outlaws, recover illegal weapons11 minutes ago
-
Second convoy of essential supplies dispatched from Tall to Parachinar11 minutes ago
-
Effective steps being taken to facilitate citizens: Gohar Ali11 minutes ago
-
Financially struggling KP TMAs get grants11 minutes ago
-
Police bust dacoit, street criminal gang; arrest three11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa11 minutes ago
-
Transfers, postings in School Education Department11 minutes ago
-
Special Force recruitment starts to secure Parachinar Road12 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication committee meeting held in Matiari12 minutes ago