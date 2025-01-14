Open Menu

PM Tags Youth’s Professional Skills As Pre-requisite To Increasing Job Opportunities

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM

PM tags youth’s professional skills as pre-requisite to increasing job opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that equipping youth with professional skills was essential to increase job opportunities and the government was actively pursuing a policy to reduce unemployment by promoting the private sector.

He said the "Uraan Pakistan" project would create new employment opportunities across the country. The prime minister chaired a meeting on his Youth Programme. The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja and senior officials from the relevant departments, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed for the formulation of a strategy aligned with the market demands of friendly countries to provide employment to youth abroad, besides, desiring action against fake and unlicensed companies offering jobs abroad.

“NAVTTC and the Prime Minister's Youth Skill Development Programme should play their role in promoting technical and professional skills. Pakistan's future is linked to the development of the IT sector,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister was informed about the establishment of a platform named "Prime Minister Digital Youth Hub" to provide information regarding jobs and other services to the youth.

He directed that the Digital Youth Hub should be introduced in English language as well as in urdu and all other local languages to make it accessible to the public.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the progress of the Prime Minister's Youth Employment Plan, measures to equip the workforce with skills required by the international market and other projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Job Progress Hub Market Media All From Government Ahad Cheema Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuw ..

MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuwait

52 minutes ago
 18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and threa ..

18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..

1 hour ago
 Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ init ..

Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open

1 hour ago
 WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing ..

WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing worl ..

HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft

2 hours ago
 UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, clima ..

UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action

2 hours ago
UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness ..

UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness signing of Comprehensive Econo ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued

14 hours ago
 Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finla ..

Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties

14 hours ago
 EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan