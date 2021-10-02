UrduPoint.com

PM, Tajik President Exchange Views On Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 09:52 PM

PM, Tajik President exchange views on Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan held telephonic conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan on Saturday and exchanged views on the follow-up to the talks held in Dushanbe last month The Prime Minister thanked President Rahmon for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the recent visit to Dushanbe on 16-17 September 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan held telephonic conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan on Saturday and exchanged views on the follow-up to the talks held in Dushanbe last month The Prime Minister thanked President Rahmon for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the recent visit to Dushanbe on 16-17 September 2021.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction on the existing level of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed the resolve to continue mutual efforts to further strengthen close ties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan shared with President Rahmon Pakistan's contribution to efforts for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He underlined the importance of national reconciliation in this context.

The Prime Minister underscored the urgent imperative to address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people. He emphasized the important role of international community in providing necessary humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. The Prime Minister also highlighted the immediate importance of economic engagement with Afghanistan to prevent economic meltdown and to alleviate the sufferings of common people.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact with a view to further coordinating their efforts in support of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Visit Dushanbe Tajikistan September

Recent Stories

Chelsea seize top spot after dramatic win over Sou ..

Chelsea seize top spot after dramatic win over Southampton

2 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 minutes ago
 12 die of Corona, 230 more contact virus

12 die of Corona, 230 more contact virus

8 minutes ago
 National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team updat ..

National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team updated on tropical cyclone &#039;S ..

39 minutes ago
 Supreme Legislation Committee holds introductory m ..

Supreme Legislation Committee holds introductory meeting on development of Dubai ..

39 minutes ago
 Algeria recalls ambassador from France for consult ..

Algeria recalls ambassador from France for consultations: state TV

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.