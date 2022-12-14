PM, Tajik president hold one-on-one meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held a one-on-one here at the PM's House and discussed matters of bilateral interest.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed regional and international issues besides focusing on strengthening their ties in diverse fields.

Later, the two leaders led the delegation-level talks.