PM takes economy on path of development: Parliamentary Secretary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said the Prime Minister took the economy on path of development during fatal wave of corona had dented the world's financial system.

Thanks to timely decisions of Prime Minister, the sectors of agriculture, industry and services achieved tremendous growth, he said in a statement issued here on Friday.

He said further the economy was getting stronger with foreign exchange reserves went up remarkably that had never been witnessed earlier in the past.

Nadeem Qureshi said current account surplus had improved with domestic exports rose to the new highs owing to far-reaching policies of the incumbent government.

He said PTI's government had succeeded to uplift devastated sectors of life in just three years of its tenure. We had strengthened the economy in short span of time, he maintained.

He said that development and prosperity of the weaker sections of society was mission of the prime minister and chief minister Punjab as well.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is moving towards the completion of the Islamic welfare state to follow concept of welfare state of Madinah,he said."He said that there was a clear sign that inflation would be reduced through serious steps proposed by the government.

"Let's be the captain's arm in this mission" he concluded.