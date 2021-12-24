UrduPoint.com

PM Takes Economy On Path Of Development: Parliamentary Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

PM takes economy on path of development: Parliamentary Secretary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said the Prime Minister took the economy on path of development during fatal wave of corona had dented the world's financial system.

Thanks to timely decisions of Prime Minister, the sectors of agriculture, industry and services achieved tremendous growth, he said in a statement issued here on Friday.

He said further the economy was getting stronger with foreign exchange reserves went up remarkably that had never been witnessed earlier in the past.

Nadeem Qureshi said current account surplus had improved with domestic exports rose to the new highs owing to far-reaching policies of the incumbent government.

He said PTI's government had succeeded to uplift devastated sectors of life in just three years of its tenure. We had strengthened the economy in short span of time, he maintained.

He said that development and prosperity of the weaker sections of society was mission of the prime minister and chief minister Punjab as well.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is moving towards the completion of the Islamic welfare state to follow concept of welfare state of Madinah,he said."He said that there was a clear sign that inflation would be reduced through serious steps proposed by the government.

"Let's be the captain's arm in this mission" he concluded.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister World Exchange Exports Punjab Agriculture Government Industry Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Investigation into Sialkot tragedy in final phase: ..

Investigation into Sialkot tragedy in final phase: National Assembly informed

6 minutes ago
 Senate passes unanimous resolution to condemn kill ..

Senate passes unanimous resolution to condemn killing of Sri Lankan citizen in S ..

7 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Military Budget Increased by 20% - Russi ..

Ukraine's Military Budget Increased by 20% - Russian Foreign Ministry

7 minutes ago
 China to Evacuate Citizens From Solomon Islands Du ..

China to Evacuate Citizens From Solomon Islands Due to Unrest - Reports

7 minutes ago
 President lauds minorities' role for country's dev ..

President lauds minorities' role for country's development; reiterates their equ ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan has to set target to become a share holde ..

Pakistan has to set target to become a share holder in Global Halal food market: ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.