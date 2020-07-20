UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Takes Keen Interest For Promotion Of Tourism Sector : CM GB

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

PM takes keen interest for promotion of tourism sector : CM GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan DIG (R) Mir Afzal said the prime minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest to promote tourism sector in GB.

In a statement issued from CM secretariat here on Monday he said that corona pandemic has badly damaged the tourism and related people with it, therefore, the government of GB has planed to reopen said sector conditionally according to Federal government designed SOPs.

CM instructed to tourism department for strictly implementation of SOPs at airports and bus stands. According to statement the he said that the government of GB would launch a campaign for tourist and public awareness through media for implementation of SOPs aimed to control COVID-19. Meanwhile, advisor information Samina baig and secretary tourism briefed Chief Minister on said issues.

