PM takes keen interest to enhance tourism in Pakistan, Shafqat mehmood

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education and Skill Development Shafqat Mehmood has said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was taking keen interest to enhance tourism in country.

He said that Federal Government was taking steps to highlight the tourist destinations of Gilgit-Baltistan at international level and promote tourism in the region.

Addressing a briefing session in Chief Minister Sectariat Gilgit today he said that PNCA office would be opened in Gilgit, adding that Museum Cultural Hall and other infrastructure would also be constructed in the area.

"The federal government would co-operate with the provincial government for the promotion and protection of GB culture"Federal Minister added. He said that work was underway for a uniform middle and high level curriculum in Pakistan.

Shafqat mehmood said that Gilgit-Baltistan has vast energy opportunities that could be used to generate more energy than the region needs.

On the occasion,Provincial Secretary Tourism Zafar Waqar Taj briefed the Federal Minister about the steps taken for the development of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan.