PM takes notice of accident at Bara Kahu bypass

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday took notice of the accident during the construction of bypass at Bara Kahu in Islamabad.

He expressed grief over the loss of lives of two labourers in the accident and sympathised with the bereaved families.

He directed provision of best medical facilities to the injured.

The prime minister sought details of the accident from the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He ordered immediate action against the individuals responsible for the negligence.