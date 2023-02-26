UrduPoint.com

PM Takes Notice Of Accident At Bara Kahu Bypass

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PM takes notice of accident at Bara Kahu bypass

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday took notice of the accident during the construction of bypass at Bara Kahu in Islamabad.

He expressed grief over the loss of lives of two labourers in the accident and sympathised with the bereaved families.

He directed provision of best medical facilities to the injured.

The prime minister sought details of the accident from the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He ordered immediate action against the individuals responsible for the negligence.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Capital Development Authority From Best

Recent Stories

Proportial voting in Pakistan

Proportial voting in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sult ..

Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sultan Award for Youth&#039;

18 minutes ago
 21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malat ..

21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malatya

31 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over loss o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in traffic accident

31 minutes ago
 Day-one celebrations function held at SMBBMU Larka ..

Day-one celebrations function held at SMBBMU Larkana

31 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tan ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas meets Finance Minis ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.