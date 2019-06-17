PM takes notice of Fawad Chaudhry’s slap, telephones Sami Ibrahim

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

PM Imran had regretted the incident and said that he would not allow anyone to hurt someone’s feelings.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has telephoned journalist Sami Ibrahim after Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain slapped him at a recent wedding.

Taking notice of the incident, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) does not encourage any act hurting someone’s self-esteem, intentionally or unintentionally. The prime minister said that media and democracy go hand in hand.

He further said that difference of opinions should not be taken personally.

Fawad Chaudhry had slapped journalist Sami Ibrahim at wedding in Faisalabad.

Fawad Chaudhary alleged that the journalist had demanded Rs200 million for advertisements for BOL tv of fake degrees fame while he was the information minister.

He said that Sami Ibrahim started blackmailing him when he refused to provide him the revenue for ads.

Sami Ibrahim has registered an FIR against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for slapping him.

According to the FIR registered by Sami Ibrahim, the president of Bol news Islamabad and anchorperson, he was in Dynasty Hotel in Faisalabad to attend the wedding ceremony of 92 News owner Mian Rasheed’s daughter when the incident happened.

Fellow journalists Arshad Sharif, Rauf Klasra, DG FIA Basheer Memon and PTI lawmaker Farrukh Habib were also present in the ceremony when Fawad Chaudhry along with his aides slapped Sami Ibrahim.

Sami Ibrahim in his FIR requested the authorities to take legal action against Fawad Chaudhry and register a case against him for abusing him and threatening him of dangerous consequences.