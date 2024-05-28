PM Takes Notice Of Fire Erupted Again At Margalla Hills
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took notice of the fire which erupted again at the Margallah Hills, instructing the authorities concerned to extinguish it before spreading further.
The prime minister asked the relevant departments to immediately mobilize their teams to control the fire which broke out again a day after it was extinguished through a joint operation by the Pakistan Army, NDMA, Islamabad administration and the climate change ministry.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also directed the departments concerned to control the fire by ensuring the safety of human lives.
Recent Stories
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Takbeer observed in Bahawalpur41 seconds ago
-
Heat wave likely to persist in city44 seconds ago
-
NDMA warns of deceptive website FERU50 seconds ago
-
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad7 minutes ago
-
Ziaullah Longo termed Youm-e-Takbeer as a milestone in Pakistan's history11 minutes ago
-
President FCAA nominated Honorary Coordinator Federal Tax Ombudsman21 minutes ago
-
Gandhara Symposium: Salik for promotion of tolerance, unity to fight extremism, injustice41 minutes ago
-
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan41 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbir carries great importance in Pakistan's history51 minutes ago
-
Secretary LG&CD deptt chairs meeting; reviews SSP's activities1 hour ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with national enthusiasm1 hour ago
-
Traffic accident claims 4 deaths in Peshawar1 hour ago