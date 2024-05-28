PM takes notice of fire erupted again at Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took notice of the fire which erupted again at the Margallah Hills, instructing the authorities concerned to extinguish it before spreading further.

The prime minister asked the relevant departments to immediately mobilize their teams to control the fire which broke out again a day after it was extinguished through a joint operation by the Pakistan Army, NDMA, Islamabad administration and the climate change ministry.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also directed the departments concerned to control the fire by ensuring the safety of human lives.