PM takes notice of fire in Centaurus Mall

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while taking notice of the eruption of fire in Centaurus Mall in Islamabad on Sunday, directed officials of concerned departments of the Federal government to immediately take action to avert further disaster.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he expressed sorrow over the incident of fire in the prominent business center.

He sympathized with the affectees who suffered financial loss.