PM Takes Notice Of Flour Shortage In KP: Shaukat Yousafzai

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 seconds ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the shortage of flour and directed Federal government for distribution of demanding flour to other provinces.

In a statement issued here Shaukat Yousafzai said that complete ban has been imposed on export of wheat, flour and semolina to Afghanistan adding after imposing ban it price would be decreased.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that 1.5 lac ton wheat has been provided to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far that would overcome the shortage of flour in local markets and people would be facilitated.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had informed the Prime Minister about the shortage of flour in the province and also imposed section 144 throughout the province in this regard.

