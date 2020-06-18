PM takes notice of fuel crisis across the country

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to ensure supply of fuel across the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered action against all those companies involved in creating fuel crisis in the country here on Thursday.

The PM also ordered the authorities concerned to ensure supply of fuel to filling stations against the stocked oil. He passed the order after he was presented investigation report on companies involved in fuel crisis.

The report showed that nine companies were involved in creating fuel crisis in the country and suggested that their licenses should be suspended. It said that the there was sufficient stock of fuel but the companies made huge stocks of oil and halted supply to other companies.

The oil stocked by the companies should be supply to the markets.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High court issued notices to the parties on petition against government’s inaction in ongoing fuel crisis.

Advocate Abdi Saqi appeared before the court as counsel of the oil companies and argued that the Federal minister for petroleum products constituted a committee to take action against oil companies. He said the federal minister did not have such powers to make such committee for action against them. He told the court that Ogra was regulator and it could take action against the companies under prescribed laws. He asked the court to declare the committee null and void. At this, the court issued notices to both sides for further arguments.

The court also issued notices to Ogra, Ministry of Energy, Fuel crisis Committee and others till June 25, with directives to come up with explanation as to why the fuel crisis was created all of the country.