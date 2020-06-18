UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Takes Notice Of Fuel Crisis Across The Country

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 36 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 04:55 PM

PM takes notice of fuel crisis across the country

PM Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to ensure supply of fuel across the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered action against all those companies involved in creating fuel crisis in the country here on Thursday.

The PM also ordered the authorities concerned to ensure supply of fuel to filling stations against the stocked oil. He passed the order after he was presented investigation report on companies involved in fuel crisis.

The report showed that nine companies were involved in creating fuel crisis in the country and suggested that their licenses should be suspended. It said that the there was sufficient stock of fuel but the companies made huge stocks of oil and halted supply to other companies.

The oil stocked by the companies should be supply to the markets.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High court issued notices to the parties on petition against government’s inaction in ongoing fuel crisis.

Advocate Abdi Saqi appeared before the court as counsel of the oil companies and argued that the Federal minister for petroleum products constituted a committee to take action against oil companies. He said the federal minister did not have such powers to make such committee for action against them. He told the court that Ogra was regulator and it could take action against the companies under prescribed laws. He asked the court to declare the committee null and void. At this, the court issued notices to both sides for further arguments.

The court also issued notices to Ogra, Ministry of Energy, Fuel crisis Committee and others till June 25, with directives to come up with explanation as to why the fuel crisis was created all of the country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Oil June Stocks Market All Court

Recent Stories

Study on Arabian freshwater fish released

40 minutes ago

South Korea's virus cases hit 3-week high

6 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market 18 June 2020

6 minutes ago

PHA for re-fixing of plots prices in Jalozai Housi ..

6 minutes ago

Iran reports 2,596 news COVID-19 cases, 197,647 in ..

6 minutes ago

Pb govt earmarks over Rs 247 mln for 18 ongoing sp ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.