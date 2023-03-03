PM takes notice of incident during construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Flyover

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the incident took place during the construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Flyover in Islamabad.

The PM also constituted a committee headed by former Secretary Home Shahid Khan to probe into the incident and examine its every aspect.

The committee has been directed to determine the responsible and prepare an inquiry report on emergency basis and submit it to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said no laxity will be acceptable in the construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Flyover project.

Earlier, Minister for Privatization Abid Hussain Bhayo called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday.

During the meeting, they discussed prevailing political situation of the country.

They also discussed matter pertaining to privatization division.