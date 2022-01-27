(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought reports from Interior ministry, Sindh Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police about the incident.

KARACHI:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken note of the violence used by Sindh police again MQM's peaceful protest against Sindh's Local Government Law.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said he has called for a report from the Interior Ministry, Sindh Chief Secretary and Sindh Inspector General of Police.

He said necessary action will be taken against those responsible after receiving the report.

Prime Minister Imran Khan assured the party leadership of action against the violence, saying that action would be taken against those responsible after receiving these reports.

A man died while several members of the MQM-P including women were injured after Karachi police baton-charged and tear-gassed them during a protest at the city's Shahrah-e-Faisal on Wednesday.

According to the reports, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed Home department to submit report within three days.

On Wednesday, police baton-charged MQM-P workers and leaders who had gathered in large numbers to stage protest against the controversial local government bill.

The protesters were making attempts to reach Sindh Chief Minister's House for a sit-in and at that time, police used tear-gas shells and baton-charged them.