PM takes notice of lawyers’ attack on PIC, seeks reports  

The PM also directed the Punjab Chief Minister to immediately reach the spot and resolve the issue between lawyers and the doctors.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday took notice of lawyers’ attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and sought report from Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police Punjab.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan also directed Punjab Chief Usman Buzdar to reach immediately to Lahore and look into the matter of Punjab Institute of Cardiology. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Buzdar took notice of the incident and said that strict action would be taken against the responsible. He said that the attack on hospital was unbearable as it was the matter of public safety and security.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan also reached the spot where the lawyers took him into custody and subjected him to torture. The lawyers surrounded provincial minister Chohan and subjected him to violence as he arrived outside the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. Chohan was taken from his head and was beaten by the lawyers. His videos of torture and violence spread like a fire in the jungle.

The Minister asked the police for help but nobody came to rescue him from the lawyers.

However, after a while, the lawyers released Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan. Talking to the reporters, Chohan said: “An attempt was made for his abduction,”. He said “strict action would e taken against the lawyers who did all this,”. The minister said he was there to resolve the issue but the lawyers misbehaved with him which was very shameful. Earlier, the lawyers set police van on fire and did aerial in surrounding of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, creating law and order situation in Shadman area of the provincial capital.

According to the sources, the lawyers spread on different roads and nearby streets of the hospital and also blocked the main Mall road at GPO. The traffic jammed for hours at the jail road and the Mall road. There wsa huge traffic mess everywhere. The citicial patients could not reach the PIC and Services Hospital due to lawyers' protest.