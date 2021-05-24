UrduPoint.com
PM Takes Notice Of Mishandling Of Complaint On Citizen's Portal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 33 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:52 PM

Two widow sisters had submitted a joint application to the Additional Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, which was dropped by his office considering the matter sub-judice in a court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a serious notice of mishandling of a complaint on Pakistan Citizen's Portal by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Rawalpindi.

Two widow sisters had submitted a joint application to the Additional Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, which was dropped by his office considering the matter sub-judice in a court. It was, however, later found that the matter was not sub-judice in any court, and the ADC rather pressured the complainants to withdraw their complaint. In this regard, the two sisters filed a complaint on Pakistan Citizen's Portal.

The Prime Minister has ordered the Chief Secretary Punjab to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report by 31st of this month.

He also directed the Prime Minister Delivery Unit to carry out performance evaluation of the dashboards of all revenue officers of Rawalpindi Division. To this effect, the PDMU has issued a letter.

The Prime Minister Office has directed senior officers to evaluate performance of their subordinate officers and submit the report to the Prime Minister Office at the earliest.

It also asked the officers to take steps to address complaints of people. It declared that legal action will be taken against the officers, who misreport facts.

