PM takes notice of road accident in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday took notice of road accident on IJ Principal Road in Islamabad.

He directed that the system of traffic should be improved and sought a report on the accident.

He expressed grief at the loss of precious lives.

He prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives in the accident and condoled with the bereaved families.

He ordered that all possible medical aid should be provided to the injured.